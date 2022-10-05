WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny will not return to the team in 2023, the Royals announced in a news release Wednesday night.

“We are grateful to Mike for leading us through some unusual times these last three seasons,” Royals Execurtive Vice President J.J. Picollo said. “He met those challenges head on and helped us move forward in a positive manner. We thank him for his leadership and know his influence will have a positive impact moving forward.”

In addition, the Royals said pitching coach Cal Eldred will also not return to the program.

Matheny went 165-219 in three seasons with the club from 2020 to 2022. Eldred had been with the team since 2018.

Under Eldred’s coaching, the pitching staff finished the 2022 season with a 4.67 ERA.

“Managing the Royals has been a true privilege,” Matheny said. “I’m thankful to so many, primarily Dayton Moore, and the coaches and players I’ve worked with. I would like to thank Mr. John Sherman and the ownership group for the opportunity to manage their team, and everyone involved in this great organization.

“I came to the Royals knowing it was an organization of excellence and care, and was shown that care every single day. Royals fans should be excited about this group of players, and I look forward to watching them continue to grow.”

The Royals wrapped up the 2022 season with a 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, finishing a dismal 65-97, last in the American League Central.