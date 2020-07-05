Matheny reveals bout with COVID-19, has since recovered

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Manager Mike Matheny #22 of the Kansas City Royals poses during Kansas City Royals Photo Day on February 20, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny is just happy to be back on the field.

The first year skipper for the Royals revealed Saturday that he had COVID-19 about a month ago, he has since recovered.

“I think it has given me a little more empathy but also urgency to understand that we can be really careful and this thing is for real, so, understand it is a real deal and we’ve got to be on top of our game to do everything we can to protect each other,” said Matheny.

Matheny says he started displaying symptoms about three days after being exposed to the coronavirus.

“I did have symptoms, I knew, It was a family member who tested positive and we knew even before the test there was an exposure, so my wife and I took off and we quarantined just the two of us,” said Matheny.

Matheny says he has been tested with the right antibody and is looking forward to donating plasma to help others.