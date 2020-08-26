McBroom, O’Hearn spark Royals to 5-4 victory over Cardinals

Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn (66) is congratulated by teammate Ryan McBroom after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan McBroom drove in the winning run with a single in the eight inning, Ryan O’Hearn added a solo homer, and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4.

Josh Staumont (1-1) pitched one inning of relief to earn the win.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched the ninth, earning his seventh save in seven opportunities.

Tommy Edman hit a ground-rule double to score two runs, and Brad Miller and DeJong each added RBI singles for the Cardinals.

The Royals had lost six of their previous eight games and the Cardinals had won five of their previous seven.

