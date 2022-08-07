KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5.

The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field, which bounced into the fountains to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, argues with third base umpire Junior Valentine, right, after a balk call on Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford, scoring a Kansas City Royals runner, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) congratulates Michael Massey (19) after Massey scored on a balk by Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford during the third inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. (7) congratulates Kyle Isbel (28) after scoring off a MJ Melendez single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Boston Red Sox’ Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated at home plate by Xander Bogaerts, right, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) looks on as Boston Red Sox’ Rafael Devers (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Melendez is putting together quite the campaign after being called up on May 3. He’s hit 13 home runs on the year and has back-to-back homer games four times this season.

Among rookies, he’s hit the fifth most home runs this season and is just two behind teammate Bobby Witt Jr.