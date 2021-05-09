Mercedes carries White Sox over Royals 9-3 to complete sweep

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 9-3, finishing off a three-game sweep and handing the Royals their eight consecutive loss.

The Royals went winless on its seven-game homestand. They opened the homestand up 1½ games in the division but leave their friendly confides back 3½ games.

They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week. The White Sox have beaten the Royals 10 straight times on the road. The last team to do that was Oakland from 2003-2006 when they beat Kansas City 12 consecutive times in Kauffman Stadium.