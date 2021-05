Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals follows through on an RBI double to score Alex Gordon in the first inning during the game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on May 14, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by John Sleezer/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3.

Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier each drove in two runs for Kansas City, which had dropped three of four.

Dozier hit a solo drive in the ninth inning for his sixth homer. Royals right-hander Brad Keller improved to 3-0 in his last four starts. He permitted three runs and five hits in five innings.