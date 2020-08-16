Merrifield homers; Royals beat Twins 4-2, split doubleheader

ST LOUIS, MO – JULY 22: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals hits a double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on July 22, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a three-run homer, to back Danny Duffy’s strong start as the Kansas City Royals came back to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 and split Saturday’s doubleheader.

Duffy (1-2) allowed two runs – one earned – on just two hits in five innings. José Berríos (1-3) surrendered four runs in four innings for Minnesota.

Nelson Cruz homered in both games of and now has 407 career home runs, tying Duke Snider for 56th on the all-time list.

The Twins won Saturday’s first game 4-2.

