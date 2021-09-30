Michael A. Taylor, Royals agree to $9M, 2-year deal

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $9 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and ’23.

Taylor can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

The 30-year-old is batting .244 in his first season with the Royals with 12 homers, 52 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

Taylor has a $1.75 million base salary this year, and has earned $900,000 of $1 million in available bonuses for plate appearances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories