LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KSNW) – Happy Draft Day! The Kansas City Royals are working with two picks in the first round, numbers nine and 49.

So without further ado – with the ninth pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals select outfielder Gavin Cross out of Virginia Tech. The former Hokie posted a 1.071 OPS and poured in 17 home runs and 50 RBI in 57 games in his junior season. He also doubled 14 times and recorded eight triples, showing off his combination of overall power and speed.

In the three years at Virginia Tech, Cross slashed .340/.412/.609 with 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases.

He is the fifth player chosen ninth overall in Royals history and the first since 2001. Cross is also the first position player selected by the Royals since 2019, when they drafted Bobby Witt Jr. No. 2 overall.

Kansas City originally also had pick No. 35, but ended up sending it to the Atlanta Braves in a trade for outfield prospect Drew Waters and a pair of others.