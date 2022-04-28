KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will be out indefinitely, according to the Royals.

Mondesi left the game in the sixth inning Tuesday after tweaking his knee on an attempted pickoff play against the Chicago White Sox. He did not play Wednesday due to knee discomfort.

Mondesi has a long history of injuries in the during his tenure in Kansas City.

The Royals face the White Sox Thursday afternoon before returning to Kansas City for a series against the New York Yankees.