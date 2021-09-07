Mullins homers again, Orioles hit 3 to beat Royals 7-3

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -A push from the federal government to prevent the risk of future power outages is underway, as thousands in Louisiana struggle with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

President Biden's massive infrastructure bill is moving through Congress, promising billions of dollars to upgrade the U.S. power grid. Jeff McClanahan, Director of Utilities for the Kansas Corporation Commission, told the Kansas Capitol Bureau on Tuesday that the plans could save many people from having to go days or weeks without power, after a storm.