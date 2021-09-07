Mullins homers again, Orioles hit 3 to beat Royals 7-3

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles jogs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3. DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece. Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann, rated the team’s No. 10 prospect, was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk prior to the game and made his major league debut in the fifth inning. Baumann retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced to earn the win. Carlos Santana hit his 19th home run for the Royals, who are 9-4 in their last 13 road games after going 19-37 in their first 46.

