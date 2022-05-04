KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Cable cord cutters could be in for some sticker shock if they hope to stream a Kansas City Royals game in the coming months.

The Sinclair Broadcasting Group owns Bally Sports Kansas City and the streaming rights to dozens of MLB, NBA, and NHL franchises.

The company announced new details about its new streaming service called Bally Sports+ during its first-quarter earnings call Wednesday, according to TheStreamable.com.

The report said Sinclair plans to soft launch Bally Sports+ this quarter with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, and Detroit Tigers.

It then plans to expand Bally Sports+ this fall with more than two dozen NBA and NHL franchises.

The good news is that Bally Sports+ is expected to allow Royals fans in Kansas City to stream games. Currently, fans without a cable subscription or DirectTV Stream can’t watch the Royals. That includes many fans in the Kansas City metro who have cut the cord on cable.

Bally Sports+ will cost $189.99 annually or $19.99 a month, which shocked some fans.

That compares to DirecTV Stream, which includes other channels, but costs $89.99 a month. MLB.TV streaming service costs $24.99 a month, NBA League Pass Premium sets fans back $29.99 a month, and NHL.TV is offered as part of ESPN+ and costs $6.99 a month.