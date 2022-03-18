SURPRISE, Ariz. — On Friday, the Kansas City Royals will step on the diamond in Arizona to play their first Spring Training game of the season and in the lineup is Major League Baseball’s number one prospect.

Bobby Witt Jr. will play third base against the Texas Rangers at 3:05 p.m. Friday.

Royals Lineup

Pitcher: John Heasley

Right Field: Whit Merrifield

Left Field: Andrew Benintendi

Center Field: Michael Taylor

Catcher: Salvador Perez

First Base: Carlos Santana

Second Base: Nicky Lopez

Third Base: Bobby Witt Jr.

Shortstop: Adalberto Mondesi

Designated Hitter: Hunter Dozier

Witt Jr. was named the No. 1 prospect after a year dominating in the AA and AAA ranks,

He played half the season with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the other half with the Omaha Storm Chasers.

In 2021, Witt Jr. posted a slugging percentage of .575 and hit 33 homeruns and 97 RBI.

Three other Royals prospects made the list:

No. 51 – MJ Melendez – Catcher

No. 62 – Nick Pratto – 1B

No. 72 – Asa Lacy – LHP

Witt Jr. will look to make the active roster when the MLB regular season starts on April 7 and the Royals host the Cleveland Guardians.