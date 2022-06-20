OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Koenig pitched into the sixth inning for his first career win and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 to end an eight-game home losing streak.

Seth Brown had three hits, including his first home run at the Oakland Coliseum in nearly a year. Sean Murphy also connected to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep.

Oakland, which won for the third time in 18 games overall, still owns the worst record in baseball at 23-45.

The Royals stranded six runners in scoring position and were shut out for the ninth time this season.