O’Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

Kansas City Royals

by: , AP

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt follows through on an RBI-single in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.

Ryan O’Hearn had a run-scoring triple for the Royals.

They were coming off consecutive victories over AL Central-leading Chicago.

O’Neill finished a triple shy of the cycle. He hit his 18th homer of the season leading off the fourth inning.

Wainwright allowed two runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories