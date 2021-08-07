O’Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt follows through on an RBI-single in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.

Ryan O’Hearn had a run-scoring triple for the Royals.

They were coming off consecutive victories over AL Central-leading Chicago.

O’Neill finished a triple shy of the cycle. He hit his 18th homer of the season leading off the fourth inning.

Wainwright allowed two runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked two.