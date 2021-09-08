Orioles score 9 runs in eighth inning, rally past Royals 9-8

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles follows the ball while batting against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 08, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Kelvin Gutierrez hit a game-tying two-run single, two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, allowing two more runs to score, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles scored all their runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 win over the Royals. Baltimore has taken two of three from the Royals, who haven’t won a series at Camden Yards since April 2014. Salvador Pérez hit his 42nd homer for Kansas City. Andrew Benintendi finished with three hits and five RBIs for the Royals.

