Perez, Franco homer as Royals beat Tigers 8-7

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 24: Maikel Franco #7 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by Ryan O’Hearn #66 after hitting a home run during the 6th inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium on September 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez hit a three-run home run, Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-7.

Franco’s eighth homer of the season put the Royals ahead in a game between two teams eliminated from postseason play.

Adalberto Mondesi had four hits and two RBIs, Perez had two hits and three RBIs, and Jorge Soler plated one.

Miguel Cabrera continued his hot streak with a two-run homer in the fifth to tie the game at 4. He has four home runs and 12 RBIs in the past four games.