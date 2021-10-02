Perez hitless, rest of Royals bats busy; Twins finish last

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez reacts after striking out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6.

With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years.

Perez, who leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, went 0 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

All the other Kansas City starters either scored or drove in a run. Hunter Dozier, who homered, and Whit Merrifield each had three hits.

Jonathan Heasley picked up his first major league win. He allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories