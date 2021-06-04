Pérez homers twice again, Royals beat Twins 6-5 with error

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated by third base coach Vance Wilson (25) after the team’s 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez had two home runs in the game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multi-homer games and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when centerfielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball, helping the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5.

Pérez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo and drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ.

With the score 5-5 in the seventh, Jarrod Dyson scored from first when Celestino dropped the ball and followed with an errant throw.

