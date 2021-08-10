Perez homers twice, Royals pull away from Yankees 8-4

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 10: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on August 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4.

Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.

A night earlier, the Royals tied the game four times before falling to the Yankees in 11 innings. This time, Kansas City pushed ahead and stayed there.

