Perez homers twice, Royals pull away from Yankees 8-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4.
Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.
A night earlier, the Royals tied the game four times before falling to the Yankees in 11 innings. This time, Kansas City pushed ahead and stayed there.