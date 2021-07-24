Perez, Santana homer in Royals’ 9-8 victory over Tigers

Kansas City Royals’ Carlos Santana (41) is congratulated by teammate Salvador Perez (13) after hitting a go-ahead three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals’ 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth.

Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh.

Hanser Alberto capped the seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple.

Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight.

Jake Brentz (3-2) was the winner. Wade Davis finished for his second save of the season after Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth.