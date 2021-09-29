Perez ties Royals record with 48th HR, then exits early

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 29: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals gets a standing ovation from the crowd after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on September 29, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then left the game after striking out in the second Wednesday night.

Perez said after the game he slipped going into the dugout and twisted his ankle.

Seems day-to-day, Salvy says he’ll see how he feels tomorrow but he wants to play. #Royals https://t.co/J2mFi4EzgT — Alec Ausmus (@A_Twice3) September 30, 2021

Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs. The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.