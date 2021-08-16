Perez’s 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros, 7-6

Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on August 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, helping the struggling Kansas City Royals to a back-and-forth 7-6 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

Scott Barlow gave up a homer to Jason Castro in the ninth, but he got a spectacular defensive play from Nicky Lopez and retired Jose Altuve on a popup to earn the win.

Aledmys Diaz and Carlos Correa went deep for the Astros. The Royals beat Houston for the first time in five tries this season.

