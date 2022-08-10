KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The injection of some younger players and a winning series against the Red Sox is enticing Royals fans to take in a baseball game.

The Royals upcoming schedule also promises to provide some great baseball and entertainment, with two playoff contenders visiting Kauffman this month.

Promotions

Here’s what you can expect for the rest of August at Kauffman Stadium.

White Sox Series Wednesday, Aug. 10 Grateful Dead Night Fans who’ve already bought a special ticket will receive a tie-dye Grateful Dead KC Concert tee Grateful Dead Tribute Band starts playing at 5:30 on the Outfield Experience stage



Dodgers Series Friday, Aug. 12, 7:10 p.m. Summer Fireworks Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:10 p.m. Salute to the Negro Leagues First 10,000 Fans receive free Monarchs Pennant Sunday, Aug. 13, 1:10 p.m. Sluggerrr’s Birthday Bash with pregame dance party Hooded Towel to first 10,000 fans 14 and younger



Diamondbacks Series Tuesday, Aug. 23, 7:10 p.m. Dollar Dog Night Quarter Zip Lightweight Jackets to first 10,000 fans Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7:10 p.m. Student Night $10 View Reserved or Outfield Plaza tickets Pregame Happy Hour specials at the Quirk Stand, 252 Concession Stand, and Craft & Draft



Padres Series Friday, Aug. 26, 7:10 p.m. Brews & Barrels 4:30 p.m. to first pitch in Hall of Fame tent in the outfield Theme Ticket allows adults to sample 10 different beers Enjoy food and other beverages Summer Fireworks Saturday, Aug. 27, 6:10 p.m. I Love The ’90s postgame concert Sunday, Aug. 28, 1:10 p.m. Family Funday Sunday



Food

Royals fans heading to a game at Kauffman Stadium through Sunday, Aug. 13, also have the chance to dive into some alternate food options.

Craft & Draft Nashville Hot Pizza (located at Custom Crust inside Craft & Draft) New England Lobster Roll Fried Mac-n-Cheese Bites

Rivals Sports Bar Traditional Frank & BBQ Beans w. Crushed Kettle Chips Rube Foster’s Root Beer



Royals tickets are available to buy online for all upcoming games. Kauffman Stadium parking must be purchased in advance.