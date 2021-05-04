Ramirez, Bauers help Indians rally for 7-3 win over Royals

Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals follows through on an RBI double to score Alex Gordon in the first inning during the game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on May 14, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by John Sleezer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Harold Ramirez hit a go-ahead double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run homer later in the inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3.

Strong bullpen work by Nick Sandlin, Nick Wittgren and Cal Quantrill shut out the Royals over the final four innings as Cleveland rallied from a three-run deficit. Wittgren earned the win, while reliever Josh Staumont took the loss for Kansas City.

Salvador Perez had the big highlight for the Royals with a homer that splashed into the fountains an estimated 460 feet from home plate.