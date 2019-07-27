Ramirez’s 3-run homer leads Indians over Royals 8-3

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 26: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians is tagged out by catcher Cam Gallagher #36 of the Kansas City Royals as the tries to score on a Jose Ramirez double at Kauffman Stadium on July 26, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered for the second consecutive game, a three-run shot that sent rookie Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians past the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Friday night.

Francisco Lindor had three hits, including an RBI triple, as the Indians stayed two games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

Cleveland has won three straight and nine of 11, improving to 16-4 in July. Ramirez’s drive in the sixth inning made it 5-1.

The switch-hitting slugger, busting out of a season-long slump lately, launched a tiebreaking homer in the 14th inning of Cleveland’s 5-4 win over the Royals on Thursday night.

He has seven home runs and 21 RBIs this month, and the Indians are 30-3 when Ramirez drives in a run.

Tyler Naquin also had three hits and an RBI.

Plesac (5-3) gave up just an unearned run and six hits in seven strong innings.

He made a great defensive play in the sixth when he went into a headlong dive to snare a foul popup near the Kansas City dugout.

