Red Sox hit 4 homers, Eovaldi shuts down Royals in 15-1 rout

Fans cheer after Kansas City Royals center fielder Jarrod Dyson jumped against the bullpen wall in an effort to catch Boston Red Sox’s Danny Santana’s three-run homer in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Boston. Royals right fielder Jorge Soler (12) helps Dyson get his balance. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1.

Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston’s five-run fourth with his 17th of the season.

Santana connected for a three-run shot later in the inning. Devers hit his 20th of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth.

The Red Sox hit four homers for the third time in five games and completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.