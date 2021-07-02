Red Sox hit 4 homers, Eovaldi shuts down Royals in 15-1 rout

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fans cheer after Kansas City Royals center fielder Jarrod Dyson jumped against the bullpen wall in an effort to catch Boston Red Sox’s Danny Santana’s three-run homer in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Boston. Royals right fielder Jorge Soler (12) helps Dyson get his balance. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1.

Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston’s five-run fourth with his 17th of the season.

Santana connected for a three-run shot later in the inning. Devers hit his 20th of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth.

The Red Sox hit four homers for the third time in five games and completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories