Renfroe homers twice, Red Sox rally to beat Royals 6-5

Kansas City Royals’ Carlos Santana (41) is congratulated by teammate Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a three-run home during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second to break a sixth-inning tie, as the Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

Kiké Hernández led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bobby Dalbec also homered and Renfroe had a two-run shot in the fourth as Boston came back after falling behind 5-1.

It was Renfroe’s 13th career multihomer game.

The victory was Boston’s fourth straight, following a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees.

It was also the team’s major league-leading 26th come-from-behind win.

