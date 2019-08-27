Report: David Glass discussing possible sale of Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 15: David Glass, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas City Royals, celebrates with manager Ned Yost #3 and General Manager Dayton Moore after their 2 to 1 win over the Baltimore Orioles to sweep the series in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 15, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — According to a report from The Athletic, Kansas City Royals owner David Glass may sell the team to a group that includes KC native John Sherman.

Sherman, a multimillionaire energy magnate and vice chairman of the Cleveland Indians, heads a group with whom Glass has discussed a possible sale, Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported.

Sherman became a minority owner with the Indians in 2016 before increasing his stake in the Royals’ AL Central rivals.

Glass, 84, a former CEO at Walmart, was part of the interim ownership group after former owner Ewing Kauffman’s death. He then bought the Royals for $96 million in April 2000.

After years of struggling and angry calls from fans for him to sell the team, Glass hired Dayton Moore as general manager in June 2006, which led to the franchise’s revitalization.

The culmination came in 2014 and 2015 when the Royals returned to the World Series for the first time since 1985, claiming the franchise’s second championship in 2015.

According to Forbes, the Royals are worth $1.025 billion.

The club released this statement saying, “The Kansas City Royals are not in a position to make any comments on the published speculation regarding any potential sale of the ball club. The Royals will make no further statements at this time. “