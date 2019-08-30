Report: Kansas City Royals owner agrees to $1 billion sale of team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Royals owner David Glass has agreed to sell the team to Kansas City businessman John Sherman, according to a report.

The $1 billion deal was first reported Friday morning by USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale.

The sale will become official in November, according to Nightengale.

Sherman, a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians, heads a group with whom Glass had discussed the sale, according to reports earlier this week. Sherman would need to sell his stake in the Indians before purchasing the Royals.

Glass, who will turn 84 on Monday, recently told those close to him that he wanted to sell the Royals due to health reasons, according to Nightengale.

Sherman and his wife, Marny, live in Kansas City and have deep ties to community involvement and philanthropic work.

A spokesman for the Royals said the team had no comment on Friday morning.