Royals acquire outfielder Edward Olivares, player to be named from San Diego for pitcher Trevor Rosenthal

San Diego Padres Edward Olivares hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years.

San Diego thought its bullpen would be one of its biggest strengths this year after it traded for Emilio Pagán and signed Drew Pomeranz in free agency.

But it has been hit hard by injuries, losing closer Kirby Yates for the rest of the season because of an inflamed right elbow.

The 30-year-old Rosenthal has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games. The last-place Royals obtained outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named in the deal.