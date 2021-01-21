Royals agree to terms with 14 players on 2021 contracts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: A general view the Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as he waves a flag during player introductions prior to the Opening Day gameat Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KNSW) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2021 Major League contracts with pitchers Scott Barlow, Scott Blewett, Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernández, Jake Newberry, Angel Zerpa and Tyler Zuber; catcher Sebastian Rivero; infielders Kelvin Gutierrez, Nicky Lopez and Ryan O’Hearn and outfielders Nick Heath, Khalil Lee and Edward Olivares. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Of the players signed today, 11 of them – Barlow, Blewett, Bubic, Gutierrez, Heath, Hernández, Lopez, Newberry, O’Hearn, Olivares and Zuber – have Major League service time. 

