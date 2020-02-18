Royals agree to terms with nine players on contracts for 2020

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KC Royals) –  The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2020 Major League contracts with pitchers Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Tim Hill, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer; infielder Adalberto Mondesi, infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier and outfielder Bubba Starling. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Of the players signed today, seven of them – Dozier, Hill, Junis, Mondesi, Sparkman, Starling and Zimmer – have Major League service time. 

The Royals have eight players who remain unsigned for the 2020 season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories