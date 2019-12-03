Royals agree with LHP Montgomery on $3.1 million contract

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 03: Starting pitcher Mike Montgomery #21 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on September 03, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Royals and left-hander Mike Montgomery have agreed to a $3.1 million contract for next season to avoid salary arbitration.

The club’s once-heralded prospect returned to Kansas City last season as part of a trade with the Cubs. He went 2-7 with a 4.64 ERA down the stretch.

The numbers were good enough for the Royals to believe Montgomery could be part of the rotation next season. Montgomery made $2.44 million last season.

He is 23-34 with a 3.83 ERA in 180 career appearances.