Royals agree with OF Soler on $7.3M million deal for 2020

The Royals and slugging outfielder Jorge Soler agreed to a $7.3 million contract for next season, allowing the sides to avoid salary arbitration Friday and keep things amicable between them as they explore a long-term deal. The contract includes a $50,000 bonus for making the All-Star Game and a $100,000 bonus for winning the Hank Aaron Award, which is voted by fans and the media and given out to the best hitter in each league. Soler hit .265 with a franchise-record 48 homers last season. He also drove in 117 runs.