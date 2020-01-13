Closings and Delays
Royals agree with OF Soler on $7.3M million deal for 2020

Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 29: Jorge Soler #12 of the Kansas City Royals hits a home run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Royals and slugging outfielder Jorge Soler agreed to a $7.3 million contract for next season, allowing the sides to avoid salary arbitration Friday and keep things amicable between them as they explore a long-term deal. The contract includes a $50,000 bonus for making the All-Star Game and a $100,000 bonus for winning the Hank Aaron Award, which is voted by fans and the media and given out to the best hitter in each league. Soler hit .265 with a franchise-record 48 homers last season. He also drove in 117 runs.

