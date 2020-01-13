Royals agree with OF Soler on $7.3M million deal for 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals announced their 2020 regular-season schedule with times today. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 1:10 p.m. vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The season-opening series will continue on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, both at 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City’s home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 vs. Seattle at 3:05 p.m.