Royals announce game times for 2021 Spring Training schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (Press Release) – In conjunction with the Texas Rangers and Surprise Stadium, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game times for their 31-game exhibition schedule for 2021. Game dates and opponents were announced in September.

The first workout date for pitchers and catchers is projected for Wednesday, February 17, followed by position players on Monday, February 22. The Royals will begin their 19th season in the Cactus League on Saturday, February 27 vs. the Texas Rangers in a 2:05 p.m. CT start at Surprise Stadium.

Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus one game as the visiting team vs. the Rangers on March 4. The Royals will host three night games during Cactus League play on Tuesday, March 9 vs. Cleveland (7:05 p.m. CT), Tuesday, March 16 vs. the Dodgers (8:05 p.m. CT) and Tuesday, March 23 vs. Arizona (8:05 p.m. CT). Five of the Royals’ first six home games will be played at 2:05 p.m. CT. Following Daylight Savings on March 14, the Royals’ next six daytime games will begin at 3:05 p.m. CT. Their final Cactus League game on Sunday, March 28 vs. Seattle will begin at 2:05 p.m. CT.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games vs. the Rangers and Brewers. There are three split-squad dates, in which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games on Saturday, March 6, Friday, March 19 and Friday March 26.

Following the conclusion of their Cactus League schedule on Sunday, March 28, the Royals will travel to Springdale, Ark. to face their Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, at Arvest Ballpark at 6:05 p.m. CT. The 53rd regular season in franchise history will begin three days later on Thursday, April 1, as the Royals host the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.