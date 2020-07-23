Royals announce roster moves to finalize opening day roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Press Release) – The Kansas City Royals announced the following roster moves today to finalize their roster for Opening Day:

· Placed RHP Chance Adams and LHP Randy Rosario on the 10-day IL (retro to July 20)

· Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List

· C Meibrys Viloria was returned from his rehab assignment, reinstated from the Injured List and recalled

· Recalled RHP Ronald Bolaños, OF Franchy Cordero, LHP Foster Griffin, LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Kyle Zimmer

· Selected OF Erick Mejia, RHP Greg Holland, RHP Tyler Zuber and C Óscar Hernández

The Royals have 38 players on the Major League Reserve List, with RHP Chance Adams, C Cam Gallagher, RHP Jakob Junis, RHP Brad Keller, INF Ryan O’Hearn, LHP Randy Rosario, OF Hunter Dozier and INF Kelvin Gutierrez (60-day IL)on the Injured List. RHP Jesse Hahn is on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List.

Seventeen players on the Royals’ 30-man roster are “homegrown players” who were originally drafted or signed by Kansas City, including RHP Greg Holland, LHP Mike Montgomery and RHP Glenn Sparkman, who were originally drafted by the Royals, later left the organization and have since returned.

The Royals’ 30-man roster features nine players who made the Opening Day roster in 2019: RHP Scott Barlow, RHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Jorge López, RHP Kevin McCarthy, RHP Kyle Zimmer, OF Whit Merrifield, INF Adalberto Mondesi, OF Alex Gordon and OF Jorge Soler.

Fourteen Royals made the Opening Day roster for the first time, including RHP Ronald Bolaños, LHP Foster Griffin, C Óscar Hernández, INF Nicky Lopez, LHP Richard Lovelady, INF Ryan McBroom, OF Erick Mejia, OF Brett Phillips, RHP Glenn Sparkman, LHP Gabe Speier, OF Bubba Starling, RHP Josh Staumont, C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Tyler Zuber. Among that group, Griffin and Zuber are the only players who have not yet made their Major League debuts.

Rosters will be reduced to 28 players at 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 6 and to 26 players at 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 20.