Royals backup squad will train at T-Bones Ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Royals back up squad nailed down a site for the team to play.
The team of 30 players who are not part of the Royals 30 man roster will train at T-Bones Ballpark in Kansas City, Kansas.
That stadium has seen $1 million-dollars in upgrades since it came under new ownership.
LATEST STORIES:
- Teachman’s Take: Stalled front sparks storms this evening, another disturbance on the move tonight into Tuesday
- City warns bars to follow mask ordinance or liquor license could be in jeopardy
- First lady delivers lunch to firefighters and families in DC
- Shootout between man and motorcycle group leaves one injured in Great Bend
- Old tech has third of Kansas lawmakers’ disclosures offline