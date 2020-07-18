Royals backup squad will train at T-Bones Ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Royals back up squad nailed down a site for the team to play.

The team of 30 players who are not part of the Royals 30 man roster will train at T-Bones Ballpark in Kansas City, Kansas.

That stadium has seen $1 million-dollars in upgrades since it came under new ownership.

