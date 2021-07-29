Royals beat White Sox 3-2 on Taylor’s 2-out single in 10th

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier, left, slides past Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala to score the winning run in the 10th inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2.

The Royals had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off AL saves leader Liam Hendriks.

Scott Barlow, who took over in the 10th as the fifth Royals pitcher, struck out two and walked one.

Ryan Burr pitched the final inning for Chicago.