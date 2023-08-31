KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals have a few reasons why fans should keep tuning in to their losing team. One is Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals have 27 games left and are on pace for the worst record in franchise history if they surpass 106 losses, which happened in 2005. They’re currently at 94 losses and are 53 games under .500 for the first time in franchise history.

But 23-year-old shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has made a significant jump in his second year in the majors. He’s on track to do what no Royals player has done before: hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases.

Witt has already hit the stolen bases mark with 38, and he’s three home runs away with 27. He will also be the MLB’s first 30-30 player since 2021 and the fifth youngest to reach the mark in league history.

Although Witt’s end-of-August performance at the plate includes going 4-for-23 in the past six games, he finished the month with a .324/.375/.640 slash line that included 16 extra-base hits, nine homers and 22 RBI.

The Royals have two three-game homestands coming up, starting Friday against the Boston Red Sox and then the Chicago White Sox.

Witt could very well reach the mark before the Royals leave for their next road trip.