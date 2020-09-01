Royals cancel FanFest 2021 amid pandemic, announce 2022 date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Royals have canceled their annual FanFest nearly four months in advance as the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to a statement from the baseball club.

FanFest 2021, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, was scheduled for Jan. 29-30 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

“The Club determined that staging an in-person Royals FanFest the way the fans have enjoyed over the years would not be possible this coming January,” according to the statement.

