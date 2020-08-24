Royals & Cardinals ‘Step up to the Plate’ to fight hunger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Press Release) – Starting today, the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals may clash on the baseball field, but they will lock arms in helping to fight hunger in the Greater Kansas City and St. Louis areas. Royals Charities will support Harvesters-The Community Food Network, while Cardinals Cares will aid the St. Louis Area Foodbank in the “Step Up to the Plate” initiative. The fundraising campaign will last until September 23.

“We are great competitors and partners, and we’re proud to rally with the St. Louis Cardinals to support our communities,” said Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. “Our teams and our fans share a commitment to helping our neighbors in need. We look forward to raising much-needed support and awareness for our hunger-relief partners.”

The goal of the initiative is to raise $15,000 for each food bank. The program starts tonight when the Royals play in St. Louis (through Wednesday), and concludes when they host the Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium September 21-23.

”Harvesters-The Community Food Network and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are extremely grateful for the support of the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals, who are stepping up to the plate to feed hungry families in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois,” said Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO, Harvesters-The Community Food Network, in a joint statement with Meredith Knopp, President and CEO, St. Louis Area Food Bank.

“During this unprecedented time,” they continued, “the need for food assistance is higher than ever. We are excited to have baseball back in our lives and to experience two I-70 series matchups over the next month. We appreciate that the players, baseball organizations and fans are also dedicated to coming together to fight hunger and address an important issue in our communities. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of so many who need our help!”

Fans who want to donate can find out more information at royals.com/hunger or cardinals.com/hunger.