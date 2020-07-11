Royals’ catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Cam Gallagher #36 of the Kansas City Royals poses during Kansas City Royals Photo Day on February 20, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – After hitting the only homerun in Friday’s intrasquad game, Kansas City Royals’ catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

Gallagher released a statement Saturday saying he is asymptomatic and will go into quarantine.

“To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement,” said Gallagher. “I played in last night’s intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed.”

According to Major League Baseball’s Operations Manual, each of the 30 individual teams are called to “establish a specific COVID-19 Action Plan” in consultation with its medical staff and local health officials.

The organization has not announced if other members of the team or staff will quarantine after being in contact with Gallagher throughout Spring Training 2.0.