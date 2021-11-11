Royals catcher Salvador Perez wins fourth Silver Slugger Award

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez smiles and points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The home run broke Johnny Bench’s record for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez earned his fourth Louisville Silver Slugger Award on Thursday.

It probably won’t come as a surprise to many Royals fans after Perez’s record-setting season.

Perez tied for the most home runs in the Majors with 48 and led the league in RBIs with 121. Perez’s 48 home runs were the most in a single season by a catcher, breaking a record set by Johnny Bench in 1970.

Perez also brought home Silver Slugger Awards in 2016, 2018, and 2020.

And the good news for Royals fans: He signed an $82 million, four-year deal with a $13.5 million club option this past spring, which keeps him in Kansas City through at least 2025.

Salvy has also been nominated for the 2021 All-MLB Team, along with second baseman Whit Merrifield and shortstop Nicky Lopez.

Fans can go to MLB.com to vote once a day for the All-MLB Team rosters until the polls close on Friday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. ET. The fan vote counts for half of the overall vote, with the other half coming from a media panel. The ALL-MLB Team winners will be announced Nov. 23.