Royals catcher Salvador Perez wins fourth Silver Slugger Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez earned his fourth Louisville Silver Slugger Award on Thursday.
It probably won’t come as a surprise to many Royals fans after Perez’s record-setting season.
Perez tied for the most home runs in the Majors with 48 and led the league in RBIs with 121. Perez’s 48 home runs were the most in a single season by a catcher, breaking a record set by Johnny Bench in 1970.
Perez also brought home Silver Slugger Awards in 2016, 2018, and 2020.
And the good news for Royals fans: He signed an $82 million, four-year deal with a $13.5 million club option this past spring, which keeps him in Kansas City through at least 2025.
Salvy has also been nominated for the 2021 All-MLB Team, along with second baseman Whit Merrifield and shortstop Nicky Lopez.
Fans can go to MLB.com to vote once a day for the All-MLB Team rosters until the polls close on Friday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. ET. The fan vote counts for half of the overall vote, with the other half coming from a media panel. The ALL-MLB Team winners will be announced Nov. 23.