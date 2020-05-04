Royals Charities to join Harvesters on Giving Tuesday Now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Release) – On Tuesday, May 5, Royals Charities will join Harvesters – The Community Food Network for Giving Tuesday Now.

Fans can support the effort by donating at the Harvesters webpage.  RoyalsCharities will match donations up to $200,000 through the Royals Respond Fund.  

Previous recipients of the Royals Respond Fund include Harvesters – The Community Food Network, The Don Bosco Centers, Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Emmanuel Family & Child Development, Happy Bottoms, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, the Guadalupe Centers and the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund. 

