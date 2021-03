KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 28: Starting pitcher Danny Duffy #41 of the Kansas City Royals reacts as he walks off the field after being pulled in the 5th inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium on May 28, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. (KSNW) — After jumping out to two straight wins to open up 2021 spring training, the Kansas City Royals couldn’t keep the winning train moving.

Taking on the Cubs, it would be a Rafael Ortega three-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning that would be just enough for Chicago to hold on, winning 3-2.

The Royals will be back out on the diamond on Wednesday to take on the Chicago White Sox at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. CST