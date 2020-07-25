Royals drop season opener to Cleveland

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — From All-Star MVP to ace, and Shane Bieber’s only getting better.

Bieber struck out 14 over six scoreless innings as the Indians, making a statement for minorities by wearing their road jerseys with “Cleveland” on the front, took off on a 60-game season sprint by beating the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in their delayed home opener on Friday night.

Bieber began last season as a No. 5 starter with plenty of potential. But the 25-year-old, who earned MVP honors in the All-Star Game at Progressive Field in July, has become the heir apparent to two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, traded by Cleveland to Texas in December.

Bieber’s 14 strikeouts set a club record for opening day and are the most in the majors in an opener since Hall of Famer Randy Johnson also fanned 14 on March 31, 1996.

Oscar Mercado and César Hernández drove in runs in the fifth for Cleveland, which was blanked over the first four innings by Royals starter Danny Duffy (0-1).

Kansas City Royals’ Ryan McBroom catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians’ Domingo Santana in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. Santana was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

But Duffy was pulled in the fifth by first-year Royals manager Mike Matheny after 65 pitches. Reliever Scott Barlow then gave up consecutive hits to Mercado and Hernandez, the Indians’ new leadoff hitter and second baseman.

Adam Cimber and Nick Wittgren pitched a scoreless inning apiece, and Brad Hand worked around hitting the leadoff hitter in the ninth for a save.

The Royals struck out 18 times.