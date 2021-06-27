Royals end road trip to Texas with series sweep and fifth straight loss

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNW) – The Royals mustered just one run off eight hits and committed three errors on defense in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Texas scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two run blast from Joey Gallo off Brady Singer.

Whit Merrifield has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, Sunday was a 3-4 performance with Kansas City’s only RBI that came in the fifth inning.

“We need a big hit, we talk about that a lot. That next man up too, I think sometimes we do fall into that trap of trying to do to much in those situations instead of taking what they are going to give us,” said Mike Matheny, the Royals Manager. “We had some missed opportunities in four different innings today.”

With the loss, Kansas City falls to 33-43 on the season, tied for last in the American League Central Division with Minnesota.

The Royals’ road trip continues with the start of a four game series at Boston on Monday.