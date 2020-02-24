Royals fall 9-5 to Indians in second Spring Training game

SURPRISE, AZ (KSNW) — The Kansas City Royals were back on the diamond Sunday for their second game of Spring Training.

Taking on the Cleveland Indians, the Royals couldn’t quiet the the Indians bats from the fifth inning on, falling 9-5.

Gardner, Kansas native Bubba Starling got the Royals on the board first, hitting his first home run of the Spring in the bottom of the second.

Kyle Zimmer (0-1) would surrender a two-run single to Mike Freeman in the top of the fifth, giving the Indians a 3-1 lead.

While there were some rough patches for the young Royals staff, first year manager Mike Matheny saw plenty of positives on the mound.

“Blewitt and Singer I thought both did a really nice job, I’d say Glenn Sparkman on top of that, we asked him to come in and kind of let it go, did a good job getting us out of an inning came back struck out three of the four batters he faced,” said Matheny. “Brady going 0-2, 3-2 coming through with a pitch, getting a quick strikeout on that second one and quick easy out, that’s exciting to see.”

The Royals will be back in action on Monday, when they square off with the San Diego Padres at 2:05 p.m.