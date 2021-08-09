Royals fans required to wear masks in certain areas at Kauffman Stadium, regardless of vaccination status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans heading to Kauffman Stadium will need to bring a mask.

The Royals updated requirements to comply with Kansas City, Missouri’s mask mandate that took effect last week.

The team said fans are now required to wear masks in elevators, Crown Club, Hall of Fame, Retail areas, and any other indoor areas unless actively eating or drinking. Fans must wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

All Royals staff who are not vaccinated will also be required to wear masks inside the stadium.

The organization said fans will see signs posted at entrances to indoor spaces indicating the mask requirement.

The Royals also said event staff is trained to engaged with fans to promote distancing guidelines in common areas and lines.

The new policy begins tonight. This is the first home game for the Royals since Kansas City’s new health ordinance took effect.